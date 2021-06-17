Coca-Cola HBC AG Declares Annual Dividend of $0.73 (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.726 per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.