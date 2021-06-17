Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) & Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Critical Review

Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Location Based Technologies and Coda Octopus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Location Based Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coda Octopus Group has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.74%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than Location Based Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Location Based Technologies and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group 16.98% 9.21% 8.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Location Based Technologies and Coda Octopus Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group $20.04 million 5.03 $3.34 million N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than Location Based Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Location Based Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Location Based Technologies has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Location Based Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Location Based Technologies

Location Based Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and sells commercial and consumer wearable global positioning system (GPS) tracking solutions based on worldwide GSM network. It offers consumer products under the PocketFinder brand, including PocketFinder, PocketFinder luggage, PocketFinder Pet, and PocketFinder Vehicle that displays information to users regarding device location, longitude, latitude, altitude, heading or direction, speed, and 60 days of location history; and set alerts that will trigger an email, text, or push notification to notify them when their device exceeds a pre-determined parameter, such as speed, battery life, or entry/exit of a geo-zone. The company's PocketFinder Personal/Pet or luggage devices include small devices that are ideal for tracking or locating any mobile asset, person, pet, or valuable item; and PocketFinder Vehicle tracker is to be hardwired to any powered asset, such as vehicle, watercraft, or mobile generator to locate and track a mobile assets. It also provides commercial products under the LBT brand, including LBT-886 and LBT Vehicle Tracker. The company's LBT-886 comprises location device that enables a user to locate and track any person or mobile asset; and LBT Vehicle Tracker provides tracking features with capabilities, such as temperature, light and humidity monitoring, engine on/off monitoring, and starter interrupt engine capability or lone worker emergency alerts. It markets and sells its commercial products to small/midsize businesses, enterprise businesses, and governmental organizations that need to track vehicles, mobile equipment, portable assets, and workers through online retailers, as well as through its pocketfinder.com Website. The company is based in Irvine, California.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers CodaOctopus underwater inspection system; 3D MATT, a multiple automatic target tracking solution used for diver tracking; and Echoscope and construction monitoring software used for tracking and placement of single layer armor blocks used in breakwater construction; and 4G Underwater Survey Explorer that provides real-time visualization and automation processing for sonar software. Further, the company provides engineering services and embedded solutions, such as mission computers to prime defense contractors; and Thermite rugged visual computers, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

