Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.74 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Codexis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Get Codexis alerts:

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.64. 767,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,416. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33. Codexis has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.