Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 5.1%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.95. 123,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,591,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 60.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $89,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $195,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 89.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 379.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 718,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 568,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.