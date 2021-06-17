CoinUs Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. CoinUs has a market cap of $104,297.86 and approximately $1,222.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008090 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000157 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000217 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

