Collateral Pay (COLL) Market Cap Reaches $1.81 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $183,227.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00140359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00179817 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.19 or 0.00885657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,855.93 or 1.00024449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,238,142 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

