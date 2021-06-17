Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $673,342.40 and $1,644.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,739.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $587.95 or 0.01557944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00428982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00057674 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004053 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 76.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000208 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

