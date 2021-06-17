Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 37,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

