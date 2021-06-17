Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

