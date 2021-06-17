Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

NYSE CMC traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.15. 2,517,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,657. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at $18,705,666.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

