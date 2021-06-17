Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 37,555 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,555 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

