Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 4,174 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $42.77 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -534.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

