Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.55 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 110.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,537,000 after acquiring an additional 451,796 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of OGE opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

