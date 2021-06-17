Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,662 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 33.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,410,000 after acquiring an additional 907,448 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.