Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of MicroStrategy worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $619.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $577.88. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

