Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 41,645 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 296.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,645 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

