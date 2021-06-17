Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.10% of Kornit Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

KRNT opened at $116.00 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.41 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.87.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

