Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $258.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.65. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $262.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.67.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

