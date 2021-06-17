Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STLD stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.16.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

