Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after buying an additional 178,779 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MOH. Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $243.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.