Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,820 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Crocs worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $110.40 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $115.37. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.20.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

