Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 272 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 99,231 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $534.48 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $409.17 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $537.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

