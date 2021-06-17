Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,674 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,839 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 36.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after purchasing an additional 397,393 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIDD opened at $165.20 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

