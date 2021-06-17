Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $26,384.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 110% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,826.79 or 0.99917601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00035142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00337955 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00431169 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.15 or 0.00800763 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00076933 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,139,653 coins and its circulating supply is 11,699,519 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.