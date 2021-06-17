Conflux Network (CFX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.95 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $271.19 million and $2.95 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,666.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.41 or 0.06210919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $590.42 or 0.01567502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00437750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00146245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.00 or 0.00724777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00430260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00370796 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 844,475,085 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

