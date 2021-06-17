Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,700,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.59. 14,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,473. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

