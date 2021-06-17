Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1,875.00. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$1,835.00, with a volume of 40,778 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,910.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,796.27. The stock has a market cap of C$38.89 billion and a PE ratio of 92.88.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 52.4796798 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th will be paid a $1.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

