Contrasting Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.57, suggesting that its stock price is 457% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Repro Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 3.26 $42.48 million $1.52 5.59 Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 7.87 -$1.21 million $0.02 214.00

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Co-Diagnostics and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.01%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 90.81%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics 52.75% 84.81% 79.86% Repro Med Systems -12.62% 1.52% 1.32%

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Repro Med Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening. The company also provides tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes. In addition, it intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.