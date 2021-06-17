ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNVVY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

