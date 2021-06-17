Convergence (CONV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.40 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $31.12 million and $1.40 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.23 or 0.00752984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00084010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042323 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 752,719,494 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.