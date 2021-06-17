Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Gap Down to $31.37

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.37, but opened at $29.54. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 4,923 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $499.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.96.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The company had revenue of $668.97 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.
Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
