Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Gap Down to $31.37

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.37, but opened at $29.54. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 4,923 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $499.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.96.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The company had revenue of $668.97 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $5,818,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.