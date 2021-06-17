Core Alternative Capital Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $284.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.09. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $199.29 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $180.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.35.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.