Core Alternative Capital Buys 2,231 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.74. 355,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

