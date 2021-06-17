Core Alternative Capital Has $5.99 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

