Core Alternative Capital Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 466,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $104,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in McDonald’s by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.32. 46,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,623. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.08. The company has a market capitalization of $174.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.