Core Alternative Capital Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.89. 524,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,836,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

