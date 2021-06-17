Core Alternative Capital Has $8.51 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.4% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,489,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $460.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

