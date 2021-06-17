Core Alternative Capital Has $8.70 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 2.5% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.99. The stock had a trading volume of 674,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,875,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

