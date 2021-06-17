Core Alternative Capital Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.31. 119,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

