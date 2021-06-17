Core Alternative Capital Purchases Shares of 6,266 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $10.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $360.39. 219,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.