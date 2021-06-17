Core Alternative Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2,883.3% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 53,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $765,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,900,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $223.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.