Core Alternative Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,935. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $105.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.