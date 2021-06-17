Core Alternative Capital Sells 17,136 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after buying an additional 341,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after buying an additional 572,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,712,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,482,165,000 after buying an additional 220,118 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

ABT traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $111.82. 146,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,528. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

