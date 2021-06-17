Core Alternative Capital Sells 43,882 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,882 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.94. 257,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,271,989. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

