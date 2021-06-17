Core Alternative Capital Sells 4,908 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.4% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.07. 2,032,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,224,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.