Core Alternative Capital Sells 54,621 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Core Alternative Capital cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,621 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.34. 1,741,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,203,836. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.