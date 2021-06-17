Core Alternative Capital Sells 8,918 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Anthem by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Anthem by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $378.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.62. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

