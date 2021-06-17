Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Down 9.2%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) dropped 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.97 and last traded at $40.97. Approximately 7,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 489,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

CLB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 99.62 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

