CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.34

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 5658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.26.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399,753 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,157,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 170,943 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

