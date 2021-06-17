Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,143,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,754,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $5,130,609. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $383.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,400. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $295.40 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.05. The company has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

